The Forest Lake boys hockey team got off to a fast start in its home win over Irondale on Saturday, Jan. 23, scoring four goals in the first period and cruising to a 7-3 win.
That contest mirrors the fast start the Rangers have enjoyed this season. Forest Lake improved to 4-0 with two wins last week, lifting the Rangers into a tie with Cretin-Derham Hall for first place in the Suburban East Conference.
“We’re experienced, with a lot of players who have seen action, so even though it was a weird start to the season, our players knew what to expect,” Forest Lake coach Jon Loo said of the fast start. “We’ve hit the ground running because we have been there before.”
The Rangers began the week with a 4-1 home victory over Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 21. The two teams played the previous Saturday, and Loo said the Royals played better in the rematch.
“We told our guys this was like in college, playing the same team two times in a row,” Loo said. “It’s tough to win two in a row against any team, and Woodbury made some good adjustments against us. But we were resilient, and that was good.”
Hunter Johnson scored just 32 seconds into the contest for the only goal of the first period, and Gavin Middendorf’s short-handed goal gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead through two. Woodbury scored just 27 seconds into the final period to make it a one-goal game, but Johnson gave Forest Lake some breathing room with a goal midway through. Then Jackson Maas iced the win with an empty-net goal late.
Jacob Ford started in goal for the Rangers and turned aside 20 shots to earn the victory.
The win over Irondale two days later was much more comfortable. Jaiden Watson, Conner Brust, Kahler Leipzig and Nash Heikkila scored first-period goals as the Rangers outshot the Knights 18-1.
“We controlled the puck and ran our routes in the offensive zone,” Loo said of his team’s first-period eruption. “We’re starting to figure out what we’re trying to accomplish, and we’re anticipating plays and getting to our spots early – then executing.”
Cole Wachter scored for Forest Lake in the second period, while Johnson and Maas each had a short-handed goal in the third to seal the victory. Casey Sauve finished with eight saves in the win.
The Rangers will play their next four games on the road, starting with a contest at Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Jan. 28. With a win Forest Lake would set up an SEC first-place showdown at Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Jan. 30, followed by road games at Roseville and Mounds View the following week.
“It’s a challenge,” Loo said of the string of road contests. “We’ve tried to do some things together to bond as a team, and we’re hoping that by this point, it’s just another hockey rink and we just go play.”
