Family Pathways Thrift Stores will be accepting clothing donations at the Forest Lake location at 935 Lake Street South from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.
There is no limit to the number of clothing items that can be donated; however, household and hard goods donations will not be accepted during the donation drive.
Family Pathways is asking that donors ensure all clothing is packed in kitchen size plastic bags or boxes that are 30 lbs or less per box or bag.
Volunteers are needed for this event and throughout the year. Volunteers for the clothing donation drive will receive $5 Family Pathways Thrift Stores gift certificates. Individuals can volunteer for two or four hours shifts.
All donations that are collected will be distributed to all 10 different Family Pathways Thrift Store locations.
For more information about Family Pathways, or to learn more about the donation drive, visit Familypathways.org.
To volunteer for the event or for future events contact Brooke Zank at brookez@familypathways.org or call at 651-674-8040.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.