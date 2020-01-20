Family Pathways announced Rich Smith, a previous executive director for the area non-profit, to be the interim director as the Family Pathways board proceeds the search for a new executive director. This follows the stepping down of former Executive Director Lisa Mears, who began her role in the beginning July of 2018 and stepped down on Friday, Dec. 20. Smith had served as executive director for Family Pathways from February of 2011 until his retirement in January of 2018. 

