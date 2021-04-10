When spring sports were canceled last year, a number of coaches missed an opportunity to meet and learn about new players who will form the foundation of their teams this year.
Forest Lake boys golf coach Matt Schugel does not have that problem.
The Rangers return four varsity players from two seasons ago in seniors Tyler Brischke, Charlie Leonhart and Michael Vue along with junior Ryan Eischen. That means Forest Lake returns a large part of the lineup that helped it finish fifth at the Class 3A Section 7 tournament in 2019.
Vue and Eischen made the first-day cut to play on the second day of sections, and both narrowly missed qualifying for the state tournament.
“I think people will be surprised to see that we have that many people back,” Schugel said. “We did have a couple of seniors who graduated the past couple of years, but we return a number of guys who got experience as freshmen and sophomores. And they also have experience from non-high-school tournaments.”
The Rangers have a large number of seniors on the roster besides the three section competitors, and that group gained experience playing on the JV team as sophomores. Those seniors include Connor Brust, Will DeWitt, Max Goeken, Steven Goodnow, Jacob Ihfe, Hunter Johnson and Josh Redepenning.
Schugel said he expects the team to improve as these players gain experience in varsity competitions.
“Early in the season we probably will see some nerves as guys play in their first varsity events,” he said. “But as guys settle in, I think these guys will reach the potential that we can see in them.”
Schugel also said his hope is that the effects of the year away from high school golf because of COVID-19 will be minimal.
“When I talked to the guys, they said they had no issues getting on the course last summer and all played lots of golf,” he said. “They missed out on playing in as many events as they would have normally, and that’s tough because there’s a difference between playing in a competition and just playing with your friends.
“Preseason meeting, you could see the excitement. They’re excited to be out there – they’re excited just to have something to do.”
