While the Forest Lake Alpine ski team may have a new head coach, Trevor Pinewski is far from an unfamiliar face.
Pinewski, who has been an assistant coach since 2017, admits that the adjustment to the top coaching spot has been made more difficult by the pandemic.
“This year there have been more meetings to change what we just changed the week before, because things seemed to be ever-changing,” he said. “Some athletes were able to take advantage of the fact that the hills were open, but there wasn’t any structured coaching.”
The boys team will be led by senior Zach Trotto, a two-time state participant who finished 39th in the state race in 2018 and placed second in the Section 7 race a year ago.
“He has high hopes to do well this season,” Pinewski said of Trotto. “Marcus Longsdorf is a senior who also is a state hopeful on the boys side.”
The girls will look to replace Morgan Tomas, who competed in the state race in each of the previous three seasons.
“For the girls, senior captain Tina Oschenbauer is working to have a successful season to round out her many seasons with the team,” Pinewski said.
As for team goals, Pinewski would be satisfied with something that approximates a “normal” season.
“We practice at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays, and all I look for is a season filled with good practices, good competition at races, and overall fun for the athletes,” he said. “My biggest concern for the season is the possibility of setbacks, whether it’s because of COVID-19 cases rising or a possibility of a ski area being considered a ‘hotspot’ that could shut down the season for good. …
Right now, we are all happy just to be on the hill and skiing. That is what we all love to do, so we’re just happy to have some sort of normalcy.”
