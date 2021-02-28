Preparations have been chaotic for volleyball teams around the state, since the MSHSL gave them just a two-week window of practices before the start of the season.
For North Lakes Academy, the uncertainty level was even higher before Jeff Beimert, who had planned to step down as coach this fall in order to watch his children play on the Huskies soccer teams, agreed to lead the team for one more season.
“We’ve got five practices to prepare for our first game,” said Beimert, who has coached in the program since 2010. “It’s a group that I know, so we’re not stepping into something that’s unknown. The good news is that we bring back a veteran squad with a strong senior core. I think their leadership will help get us through this.”
There are a number of seniors sprinkled throughout the roster, including setter/middle hitter Emma Crandell, outside hitters Anna Povolny and Leeanna Merrick, libero Alyssa Sherrard and opposite hitter Leah Schaible.
“Some of these girls I’ve had since they were eighth graders,” Beimert said. “These are girls who have been together for a while and have a ton of experience.”
Beimert said the best part of having the returnees is their experience is spread around the court.
“We have a setter and middles, we have some outside hitters, and we have some back-row defensive specialists,” he said. “It’s a group where we have experience that we can plug-and-play all over the court.”
One underclassmen to watch for the Huskies is junior middle hitter Eva Hora.
“Having a 6-foot-1 player in the middle is never a bad thing,” Beimert said of Hora. “That’s especially true with her athleticism.”
Beimert said he and his team will enter its season opener, a home match against PACT Charter on Monday, Oct. 12, with high but realistic expectations.
“There’s always tough competition in our conference, but I don’t feel there’s a team that we can’t compete with,” he said. “I’m not predicting we’ll win every match, but we can compete with all of the teams in our league.”
He also expects that, at some point, things will become a little less chaotic for the Huskies.
“It helps that soccer season will be wrapping up soon, so that will take some of the strain away,” said Beimert, who also coaches the girls basketball team at North Lakes. “But then basketball season will start up.”
