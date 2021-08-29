VanAcker, Sievers expected to lead team to league, section success
Forest Lake boys cross-country coach Andy Richardson noticed the difference between this year and last at his team’s very first practice.
“We didn’t have to worry about pods and masks at our first practice, and that was great,” he said. “We’re able to take buses again, and we’ll have a more ‘normal’ schedule. And to have all those things back are exciting.”
It is also exciting that the Rangers have a number of top runners back from last season. Leading the way are seniors Daniel VanAcker and Ethan Sievers, the top two runners a year ago. VanAcker finished third at the Suburban East Conference meet while winning the Class 2A Section 7 title; he also competed in the state track meet in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Sievers placed 15th at the section meet last fall.
“It’s nice knowing that we have those two guys as the leaders of the team as well as point-scorers for us,” Richardson said. “Dan has some lofty goals for this fall, which I think he can reach – and I think it’s going to be a fun fall. And I know Ethan has some big goals for this season as well.”
All five scoring runners from last year’s section race return, so the lineup behind VanAcker and Sievers could include junior Jonathon Cubus, Ryan Houseman and Cooper Larson as well as sophomore Logan Hays.
Richardson also looks for junior Jake Mayer to have an impact.
“He had a breakout season in track last spring, especially in the 800 and the mile,” Richardson said of Mayer. “He’s been running all summer, so I think he realistically can come into this season with high expectations as well.
“We’ll need some guys to step up and fill roles. These guys have a lot of potential, but there are still question marks at this point in the season. I’m excited to see how the varsity lineup takes shape, because I think we’ll have a pretty good team this year.”
