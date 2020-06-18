I would like to express my sadness for the tragic death of George Floyd and share in the anger and pain felt by so many. We are called, at all times, to treat our fellow human beings with dignity, kindness, and grace. This is profoundly true today.
The Forest Lake Area School District is deeply committed to ensuring that all students, families, and staff members belong in our community and are treated with dignity. While we know that there may be different reactions to this tragic situation, we also know that issues of equity and race require ongoing self-reflection and a commitment to learn and understand. Indeed, this ongoing commitment is the only foundation upon which all members of our communities and our country can thrive.
During these troubling times, I ask that we join together in our commitment to address inequities, injustice, and racism in our communities and our schools. We must transform any system or place in our community where the “N” word is uttered. We must abolish systems that favor one group of students or community members over another. Practices that discriminate against another fellow human being need to be transformed. Indeed, racial justice and equity are the bedrock of a strong and inclusive community that fosters a sense of belonging.
This past fall, the Forest Lake Area School Board adopted a strategic plan that was developed by staff, students, parents, and community members. The Strategic Plan is rooted in a set of core beliefs of which three speak to our resolve to address issues of racial justice and equity:
Educational equity is the foundation for everything we do
All students deserve highly qualified, high performing educators
Each individual has value for their diverse talents, background and cultures
The mission of Forest Lake Area Schools is to “Prepare and empower every student to thrive in and contribute to an ever-changing world.” This can only be accomplished when all students feel safe and honored as individual learners with unique gifts and talents.
Last fall, the Everyone Belongs project was launched by a group of school and community leaders, in partnership with the Forest Lake and Twin Cities YMCA. In October, we held a community-wide learning series that was attended by over 100 community members. The topics included implicit bias and dimensions of diversity.
Growth and change can only take place when we listen to each other and seek to understand. In an effort to create these opportunities to learn, the Everyone Belongs Project is holding a series of community conversations and sessions on implicit bias. The first community conversation was held on June 17 at 6 p.m. The second will be held on June 24 at 8 a.m. The implicit bias learning sessions will be held on June 23rd at 6 p.m. and June 29 at noon. Registration can be found at tinyurl.com/y7g7sc2o.
Community change and transformation does not take place by declaration or a column in the paper. Systemic change can only occur when our communities and schools commit to end racial injustice and inequality. This courageous work will be made easier by joining together to make our communities and schools places where everyone belongs.
Steve Massey is the superintendent at Forest Lake Area Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.