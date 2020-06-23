Forest Lake Area Schools, the YMCA and local communities are sponsoring a project called Everyone Belongs, a series of virtual conversations meant to foster individual worth in a community setting.
The series begins with a program titled, “Community Conversations,” which will foster improved understanding of neighbors. That conversation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
A session called “Implicit Bias,” which will explore how personal biases are created and how they affect individuals, will be offered twice. The first session will be held on Tuesday, June 23 from 6 to 6:45 p.m., with the second on Monday, June 29, from noon to 12:45 p.m.
All sessions are free, but registration is required. To register, go to tinyurl.com/y7g7sc2o.
