Former resident reflects on escape and finding a home in Forest Lake
Editors note: This is part one of a two-part series on the history of some local immigrants, refugees, and foreign adoptees who have lived in Forest Lake.
Through time, Forest Lake has been home to many immigrants, refugees, and foreign country adoptees. Fearing the ramifications of war, families fled or sent their children away. Many local families also adopted children from orphanages in foreign countries.
The year was 1978, and former Forest Lake resident Bang Ngo was 15, facing a harrowing escape and a long journey to a life in America.
Bang was just 12 years old when South Vietnam fell to the North Vietnamese and their communistic dominance. His life was turned upside down. He had already lost a brother, a captain in an airborne division as a combat fatality in 1972. His father, 64 at the time and a colonel in the South Vietnamese military police, was beaten, dragged from his home and imprisoned by the North Vietnamese.
Bang’s comfortable life crashed in a hurry. He had been a student in a private military academy near Saigon for nine years. The school closed shortly before the fall of Saigon. Bang remained with his mother for the next three years and did not attend school. Instead, he was tutored by an aunt living with the family. As a teen, Bang faced a bleak future in Vietnam: He would soon be placed in a farm labor camp or put to work by the military as an ammunition carrier in the ongoing war with Cambodia.
There was a way out, but it was risky and fraught with peril. Relying on family gold and jewels hidden from the invaders, Bang’s mother paid a bounty to send Bang from Vietnam to Thailand. Bang was be smuggled out by boat in the dead of the night. After several days on the boat, the group reached Thailand only to be rejected and sent back to sea. It was then that pirates attacked, stole valuables and left the group on a small island.
It was there that Bang took an even bigger risk. One night, he swam more than 2 miles back to Thailand where a Catholic priest rescued the exhausted 15-year-old. It was through the Catholic priest and Catholic Charities that Bang was able to make his way as a refugee to the United States.
After months in Thailand, in the fall of 1979, he had been placed with a family in Chisago City. After the couple divorced, Bang was sent to live with a family in Forest Lake that had earlier adopted a Vietnamese boy of their own.
It was then that Jim and Rose Noll came into the picture. Jim Noll was a Vietnam veteran from 1969-1970, who was 10 years into a long teaching career in Forest Lake and had been working with the Vietnamese boy whose family had taken in Bang.
It took one visit for the Nolls to agree to take in the newcomer. Now living in Wabasha, Jim Noll remembers that day in December 1979 well.
“We had a child who needed a foster home,” he said. “How could you turn that down? I had a humanitarian obligation [to help]. This kid could have been from anywhere. It didn’t matter to us.”
In all, the Nolls raised eight children. They had five kids of their own and adopted three children, including Bang. Being part of a large family was not new for Jim, as he is one of 15 children.
After living in fear for four years it didn’t take long for Bang to settle in with his new family. There were hurdles to be sure, including becoming fluent in English. Making friends at Central Junior High School was a challenge at times and there was bullying to overcome.
“Once people got to know him he was accepted,” Noll said.
There was one step Bang knew he wanted to take in his new life.
“I wanted to be a U.S. citizen,” Bang said. That happened in 1981.
Bang flourished in his new life. He graduated with honors from Forest Lake High School in 1983 and enrolled at the University of Minnesota where he earned degrees in political science and computer science. After graduation, a vacation to California convinced him that Minnesota and its snow and cold could be left behind, and by 1990, he was living in California.
For the past 29 years, Bang has worked in law enforcement as a corrections officer for the Santa Ana Police Department. He is assigned to a facility that houses federal inmates. He takes pride in working in a career area that mirrors that of his biological father in Vietnam.
Bang and his wife, Sandy, live in Anaheim and are the parents of two children, Ryan, 19, and Emily, 16. His wife and her family of seven were allowed to leave Vietnam in 1991. It was the same year that Bang’s brother, Dieu, his wife and three children were allowed to exit Vietnam for the states. His father was 89 when he died in 2010; his mother reached 72 at her passing in 1996. Both remained in Vietnam until their passing.
Bang says he was fortunate to find a home with caring parents like Jim and Rose and supportive siblings. When Bang and Sandy were married, the Nolls were at his side.
“They would always stand behind me,” Bang said. “They liked that I could make my own decisions, but if I needed advice I would ask.”
He understands that life could have taken a much different path. “I’m very lucky,” he says. “I’m fortunate to have come to the United States and be free and to follow my dreams.”
His appreciation to his near decade in Minnesota runs deep, but he does not second guess the relocation to California.
“Somehow your life changes,” he said.
Those harrowing days at sea, dodging pirates and swimming for his life have not been forgotten.
“I don’t go to the beach at night,” Bang said. “The water and the dark remind me of the 20 days on the ocean.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.