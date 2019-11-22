The Forest Lake area is a great place to live and a community where everyone belongs. While we endure perpetual highway construction, we celebrate growth and development along with new opportunities for families and individuals.
The Forest Lake Area School District is comprised of 12 cities and towns including Forest Lake, Columbus, East Bethel, Ham Lake, Hugo, Lino Lakes, Linwood, May Township, Marine, Scandia, Stacy and Wyoming. In total, the district covers 240 square miles, making us the second largest geographic district in the State.
Our seven community-based elementary schools are a hallmark feature to each of the areas they serve, becoming an integral part of the fabric of those communities. The students in each of these elementary schools move on to the middle school and then on to the high school where they become unified Rangers. Our safe, vibrant secondary schools offer an array of programs and opportunities for each student to pursue his or her aspirations and talents.
The communities served by the school district are more culturally and ethnically diverse today than they were 10 years ago and will be even more diverse 10 years from now. These demographic shifts provide opportunities and challenges for our communities and schools. Every day, students learn along with students from different backgrounds and experiences. They share classrooms, the music hall, theater, and sports teams with students who are different from themselves. When relationships are built, students begin to learn from each other and understand each other’s perspectives and experiences.
Everyone Belongs, a joint project from the Forest Lake Area School District, the YMCA Equity Innovation Center and area cities and townships recently sponsored three learning sessions (Oct. 29, Nov. 12, and Nov. 19). Over 100 community members came together to learn about The Hidden Brain and Unconscious Bias, Dimensions of Diversity, and Cultural Lens. These topics allowed the participants to gain a deeper understanding of culture and diversity and how we might work collectively to create a community where everyone belongs.
It would be impossible for us to navigate our world without using frameworks, assumptions and mental models. As we seek to build vibrant communities, we benefit from learning what might be hiding in our brains based on our own experiences and backgrounds. In these learning sessions, participants learned about how the brain functions during times of uncertainty, the conditions that tend to bring out biases, and discussed the implications for our community, businesses, schools, and places of worship.
Together, the participants studied changing demographics in Minnesota and in the Forest Lake area, explored our own uniqueness, and considered what shapes and influences our personal worldview. These sessions enabled participants to take a deeper dive into exploring what is culture, what creates culture, and what is the impact of culture.
It is my sincere hope that we can continue to create a great place for all members of our community to learn and grow. Strong communities are the foundation of thriving schools, businesses, neighborhoods and places of worship.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
