Vue, Boerboom & Leonhart perform well at state meet
For Forest Lake seniors Michael Vue and Sami Boerboom, the state golf tournament was the end of an impressive high school career.
For eighth grader Bella Leonhart, the Class 3A state tournament, which was played at Bunker Hills Golf Club on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15-16, was hopefully the beginning of an impressive high school career.
Leonhart’s start at state was impressive: She tied for 14th place at the tournament with a two-round total of 154 after shooting back-to-back 77’s.
“On the first hole I was a little nervous, but after that I was fine,” she said. “My putting and driving were good, and I was even after eight holes. I just tried to make putts and hit par. I didn’t worry about winning; I just tried to play consistent golf. I didn’t want to have any bad holes.”
While Leonhart did not seem excited by her performance, Forest Lake girls golf coach Andrea Brischke certainly was.
“I think that, for an eighth grader to shoot back-to-back 77’s and finishing 14th in the state meet is pretty impressive,” Brischke said. “She probably put more pressure on herself than anyone else. But I think near the end of the second round, she had some fun. She could see that she could compete with the top girls in the state.”
One of the most notable parts of Leonhart’s performance was her consistency.
“I didn’t have anything above a bogey on the second day, and I thought that was good,” she said. “If I’m able to make the state meet again, I just want to have fun. I want to play my own game and have fun.”
Boerboom placed 50th out of 87 golfers with a two-round total of 169. She opened the tournament with an 87, then shot an 82 on the second day.
“The first day was a little rough,” she admitted. “On the first hole, I hit a perfectly straight shot and thought about how that was a great start to the round. But Bunker is pretty hard, and I’ve never played well there, and I guess I got a little nervous in the middle of the round.
“The second day, I shot a 39 on the front nine and played amazing. But the back nine got a little rougher. I know I could have golfed better, but I was happy with how I did.”
What Brischke liked most about Boerboom’s state tournament appearance was her positive attitude.
“After Tuesday, Sami decided to make her final round of golf in high school the best it could be. And she shaved off five shots the second day,” Brischke said. “But she also was positive the entire time, and she enjoyed it. Several coaches of the girls she was playing with – and these were very young players – told me that those girls could not have had a better playing partner for their first state tournament [than Sami].
“It was fun to see the joy.”
As a senior, Boerboom said she was able to deal with the emotions swirling around her final round of golf as a high schooler thanks in part to the knowledge that she will play on the golf team – and the hockey squad – at St. Benedict.
“Every ending has a new beginning,” she said. “In a month I’ll start practicing for college golf. … All I remember was, on the last hole I was so excited and couldn’t wait to be done – and I was sad to be moving on.
“I remember taking my last putts and looking at Andrea. All I could think was that how thankful I was to have her as a coach for the five years I played.”
On the boys side, Vue placed 47th out of 87 golfers with a two-round total of 155. He shot a 76 on his first day, then finished with a 79 in the final round.
“Michael hit one really bad shot the first day and struggled through the front nine,” Forest Lake boys golf coach Matt Schugel said. “He wasn’t missing by a lot, but was missing by a little bit.
“When we walked from the front nine to the back, we talked about having fun and enjoying being there. And he improved from a 41 on the front nine to 35 on the back nine, and he played really, really well.”
Vue said he decided to change his mindset on the tournament’s second day to continue that focus on enjoying the game.
“The first day I executed everything I wanted,” he said. “But when I got into the bunkers, it was terrible. So on the second day, I just wanted to go out and have fun in my last high school tournament.
“I wanted to honor my family and friends and everyone who came out there.”
Schugel said Vue’s 79 on the second day was deceiving.
“He really had only one bad hole the second day, and that was on 17,” Schugel said. “That one hole made the round look worse that it was. He had a lot of friends, family and teammates watch him the second day, and he really settled in and had some fun.”
Vue said he will keep both positive and negative memories from his performance at the state meet.
“I’ll remember that shot on 17 when I shanked it in front of everybody,” Vue said, then laughed. “But I’ll also remember all of my family and friends who showed their support by watching me for the whole 18 holes.”
