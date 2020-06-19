In a telephone town hall June 4, Rep. Tom Emmer, R-CD 6, heard from constituents and shared what he’s doing to address COVID-19 and the challenges between police and communities they serve.
At the top of the call Emmer expressed support for Minnesotans and the law enforcement community after recent unrest in Minneapolis.
“Throughout this difficult time we’ve seen those who wish to peaceably assemble and raise their voices in protests be overshadowed by opportunists who sought to destroy and damage the livelihood these communities rely on,” Emmer said. “Businesses that were already hurting have been decimated — damaged beyond repair. ... I’m extremely grateful for the National Guard and the men and women of law enforcement who stepped in to ensure that peaceful protest could continue, and for the protection they offered the Minnesotans who lived through those long and fearful days and nights of uncertainty. With that said, I remain optimistic as I watch churches, businesses and individuals of Minnesota come together to aid their fellow Minnesotans and Americans as we seek to rebuild.”
Emmer went on to discuss a number of bills he supported or introduced including one to increase access to mental health services and another to ease the impact of the pandemic on farmers.
One bill Emmer emphasized supporting was the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020, sponsored by Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, DFL-CD 3.
“It will provide additional support and flexibility to the millions of small businesses in need during this crisis,” Emmer said.
The bill modifies forgiveness eligibility for businesses who receive loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. It establishes a minimum maturity of five years for a loan that has a remaining balance after forgiveness is applied. It also extends the period during which a recipient of such a loan may use funds while remaining eligible for loan forgiveness.
Under this bill the Small Business Administration is prohibited from limiting how much of the loan can be applied to non-payroll expenses such as rent and utilities.
The bill also extends the time period during which a business may attempt to eliminate a reduction in staffing, salary or wages that would reduce the forgivable amount of the loan, according the Congressional Research Service.
Emmer also touted a bill he intends to introduce that would pilot a community-oriented policing program across the country.
He is drawing on the Community OutPost, or COP House, overseen by the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation. It’s a residential home that offers critical services to area residents and provides an opportunity for residents and police to engage with each other.
“With improved police-resident engagement, officers can more effectively protect their community and build rapport with the citizens that they are sworn to protect,” Emmer said.
A 2019 study of crime rates before and after the implementation of the COP House showed most categories of crime went down in the neighborhood where the COP House was instituted.
The study compared a mean average for each crime category before and after the house was created. The average number of burglaries dropped about 39%, and average thefts decreased 45%.
The two categories with the largest drops were liquor law violations and property damage. Average property damage cases went down approximately 69%, and the average number of liquor law violations dropped about 68%.
Average narcotics calls, on the other hand, increased over the same period by about 76%. The report explains the increase as due to the officers focus on problem houses in the neighborhood causing an increase in arrests.
The COP House in St. Cloud is based on a model of community-oriented policing in Racine, Wisconsin. The houses can provide community events such as English language programs, back-to-school events, dental and breastfeeding clinics and legal office hours, according to Emmer’s office.
Health services including CentraCare Health, Mayo Ambulance and Stearns County Human Services are also based at the COP House. About 92% of respondents to a survey believed the EMS services at the outpost were essential to their health and well-being, according to the complaint.
Survey respondents (81%) also said they felt they had a good relationship with officers and 88% felt safer living near the house.
