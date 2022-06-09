Boys team wraps up season with seventh-place finish
The Forest Lake boys golf team wrapped up its season with a seventh-place finish in the Section 5AAA tournament on Wednesday, June 1 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.
The Rangers posted a score of 340 and did not make the cut for Round 2 on June 3.
Spring Lake Park turned in a score of 300 on Day 2 to hold off Maple Grove 597-603 for the team title and a spot in the state tournament on June 14-15, also at Bunker Hills.
Forest Lake seniors Ryan Eischen and Gavin Middendorf qualified to compete in the second round of the tourney as individuals.
Eischen finished 15th in the individual standings with a total of 159. He was tied for fourth after shooting a 75 in the first round, but was unable to maintain that position after shooting an 84 in the second round. The top five finishers not on the state-qualifying team also advance to state as individuals.
Middendorf shot a 79 in the second round to climb up 12 spots and finish 27th in the individual standings with a total of 165.
Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park was the individual medalist with a two-day total of 137 (68-69), four shots ahead of runner-up Ryan Stendahl (71-70—141) of Maple Grove.
Carsen Anderson shot an 87 in the first round and did not advance, along with teammates Riley Middendorf (92), Jack Grundtner (94) and Dayne Diersen (97).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.