Junior needs just 60 pitches in win over Mounds View
Junior right-hander Gage Lund posted an impressive complete-game victory over Mounds View on Wednesday, May 12.
But the most impressive number for Forest Lake’s starter was that he shut down the Mustangs for seven innings on an economical 60 pitches.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that in all of my years of baseball,” Rangers coach Tal Gravelle said.
The right-hander surrendered just two hits, and while he hit one batter, Lund gave up no walks.
“My game plan was to throw strikes with all of my pitches, keep their hitters off-balance, and get out of there with as few pitches thrown as possible,” Lund said. “My slider was pretty good, and I was able to get my curve over as well.”
Lund consistently was ahead of Mounds View batters and kept throwing strikes, reaching a two-ball count just four times and allowing just two batters to reach a three-ball count.
That also helped the Forest Lake defense play well behind him. And the Rangers defense came through in the fourth when right fielder Austin Bergum threw a Mustang out at the plate on a potential sacrifice fly.
“The defense was amazing – I trusted them to make the play whenever the ball was hit, and they made the play every time,” Lund said. “Austin’s throw was a gem. He threw their guy out by a mile. That was a huge run he saved there.”
Meanwhile the Ranger offense scratched out a run in the fourth and two insurance runs in the sixth to claim the victory.
Unfortunately, that victory was the highlight of the week for Forest Lake, which dropped a 5-1 decision at Woodbury on Monday, May 10, then lost to Park of Cottage Grove by a 3-2 margin on Friday, May 14.
Walks and errors doomed the Rangers in the loss at Woodbury despite two-hit nights by senior Chase Osterberg and Cam Zuniga. And the offense never got untracked in the loss at Park, which is tied for second in the Suburban East Conference, despite a first-inning homer and a double by senior Trent Burkhalter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.