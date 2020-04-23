As we all begin our fourth week of distance learning, now is a good time to reflect on how this shift has affected schools, staff and families. When Governor Walz ordered that schools be closed off and students will now learn remotely, several giant questions came to the forefront of educators. North Lakes Academy started planning on that Sunday the announcement was made, and by mid-week, staff was ready to open this new learning platform to families.
What led the planning and discussions were questions that should ALWAYS lead planning and discussions in education - What do we want students to know? How will we know they have learned it? What do they need to show they have learned it? As the staff walked through these questions, one could feel a sense of relief for a bit as education was able to get back to what really mattered. So much of a typical school year presents distractions to true academia. Schools have become the go-to for so much more than reading, writing and arithmetic - perhaps even too much. As a school, NLA often finds itself balancing what our true task is, to educate, versus what we know the students need to be successful beyond school. NLA has responded in meeting the needs of students and families through our organic “Becoming...” curriculum, which has put soft skills like perseverance, grit, motivation, and self-accountability into teachable and applicable offerings for students.
When distance learning became a reality, our staff was ready to shift, and the families have been ready to receive and react. Thus far the result has been outstanding. NLA has been clear on what we want students to know, has communicated how we need students to show this, and has provided what has been needed to learn. Above that, NLA has led with a message of grace, common sense, and community. As Director, my message to staff and families alike has been to tend to their needs first - health and safety trump everything else. During a typical school year, this is so true as well. We know that students need to feel safe and have needs met prior to being able to access learning. Why would that change now? Administration has prioritized ensuring staff maintain a proper work-life balance in this time - and that same expectation holds for our families. What NLA has been seeing as a result is that students WANT to meet with teachers, WANT to learn new content and skills, and WANT to produce outcomes in their learning. In short, they WANT to be educated instead of just ‘going to school’.
This is a time to lean into the greatest parts of education - relationships and connections with each other, a focus on what is truly important in learning, and a chance to strengthen and apply life skills that will carry far beyond any classroom. I carry a high hope that this educational paring down will give students a chance to reconnect with purposeful learning and to renew the value in education that may have been lost through years and years of testing, comparing, remediating, and ultimately just ‘doing’ school instead of being educated through school.
Cam Stottler is the Executive Director of North Lakes Academy.
