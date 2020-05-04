Library also offering help with computers and technology issues

The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library is offering curbside pickup of reserved books.

Community members can place items on hold in the online catalog at ecrlib.org, or call the library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. When an item becomes available, library staff will call to arrange a pickup.

Librarians will walk borrowers through the contactless pickup process.

Book returns have not been opened yet, as the library is working on plans to allow the safe handling of returned materials. Patrons are advised to continue to keep library materials safely in their possession.

Library personnel also are offering one-on-one computer/technology assistance at no cost.

People can register for a one-hour time slot by accessing the events calendar at ecrlib.org or by calling the library.

Users should indicate what type of device they have and what issue they are seeking help with along with a best contact number.

For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook or call 651-462-9001.

