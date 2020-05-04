Library also offering help with computers and technology issues
The Wyoming Area Giese Memorial Library is offering curbside pickup of reserved books.
Community members can place items on hold in the online catalog at ecrlib.org, or call the library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. When an item becomes available, library staff will call to arrange a pickup.
Librarians will walk borrowers through the contactless pickup process.
Book returns have not been opened yet, as the library is working on plans to allow the safe handling of returned materials. Patrons are advised to continue to keep library materials safely in their possession.
Library personnel also are offering one-on-one computer/technology assistance at no cost.
People can register for a one-hour time slot by accessing the events calendar at ecrlib.org or by calling the library.
Users should indicate what type of device they have and what issue they are seeking help with along with a best contact number.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook or call 651-462-9001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.