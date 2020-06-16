The East Central Regional Library began its 2020 Summer Learning Program now through Aug. 15, with this year’s theme of Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover.
For the first time readers of all ages can participate entirely online at ecrlib.org.
Children up to age 4 will be offered a summer challenge as part of the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program (1KB4K). For this special summer edition of 1KB4K, young children and their caregivers will have the opportunity to complete 10 reading-related activities designed to help develop early literacy skills.
To learn more about the 1KB4K program, visit ECRL’s early literacy page at ecrlib.org.
For children between the ages of 4-11, and learning activity is similar to previous years, with one exception: readers are invited to turn in as many copies of the reading log as they complete. This age groups is challenged to complete a combination of 10 hours of reading and/or reading-related challenges. Readers are asked to color in a space on the reading log for every hour read and for each activity completed, then return it to the library book drop.
Readers ages 11 and older are challenged to complete either four book reviews or four challenges or a combination of both. Readers can complete as many sheets as they want, with a limit of four reviews and/or challenges per sheet.
