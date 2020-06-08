The East Central Regional Library is lending WiFi hotspots to its members.
The hotspots can be used anywhere within the library’s coverage area via connection to a phone, tablet, laptop or any other WiFi-enabled device.
To reserve a WiFi hotspot, go to the library catalog and place your hold.
The catalog also features a link to the coverage map to allow patrons to see if they live within the coverage boundaries.
The hotspots run on the Verizon network, are capable of speeds up to 4G, and can be checked out for two weeks.
WiFi hotspot devices are available for pick-up regionwide using the library’s contact-free curbside pick-up.
Due to their size, devices must be returned during curbside pick-up hours.
For curbside hours at your location and more information, call 763-698-7390, visit ecrlib.org or find the East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
