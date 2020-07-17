Olivia Nienaber, the founder and project manager for Improving the Environment for Early-Migrating Birds, presented the Scandia City Council with a proposal of for a project to help early migrating birds at Erickson Ball Park and Hay Lay Park during the Scandia City Council workshop July 1.
According to Nienaber, prepping tasks for the project include:
• Have the grass areas where the gardens will be planted sprayed with Round-up, which the Public Works Director Adam Hawkinson has offered to do.
• Have the sod removed and tilled. Resident Dan Lee has offered to do this removal at no cost.
• Get the plants from the nursery to the sites. Terry Gorham has offered to use his truck to pick up and deliver plants from the nursery at no cost.
“I will ask for volunteer help with planting from 4-H, the Scandia-Marine Lions Club, Friends of Scandia Parks & Trails, Scandia Parks & Recreation Committee, community members, family, and friends,” Nienaber said.
Hawkinson said maintenance items are needed for success, including securing a water tank.
“One of the ideas pushed around is we would mount a plastic tank onto a trailer and make that trailer available for the public. The cost of the trailer is $300, and when you add a battery and a pump, it’s another $100. There would be a sign-out sheet or something like that. This would be a great value to a lot of the volunteers who want to come and help us do some of the watering and take care of that light maintenance for us,” Hawkinson said. “The city could use the trailer as well for watering the flowers downtown, veterans could use it for watering the memorial, the friends of Scandia Park could use it for watering their corner garden, and Olivia and others could use it for watering their new established gardens. The trailer would be a great asset used for city volunteer work.”
The watering equipment will be used on planting day sometime in late August as well as during September and early October. It will not be needed again until late spring or summer 2021. The plants selected for the project are all low maintenance, with the exception of a couple of wildflowers, according to Nienaber.
“My family and I will be available to help with watering the plants for at least a year after installation to make sure they do well,” Nienaber said. “Weeding the gardens should be at a minimum, since the garden areas will be heavily planted and there will be little area for weeds to grow.”
The budget of $2,300 for the project at the two sites, including the trailer for the water tank, was unanimously approved by the council. It was noted that the money would come out of the park fund.
Better Place Forests conditional use permit
The council unanimously approved a revised conditional use permit for Better Place Forests to establish a conservation memorial forest on property along Lakamaga Trail North.
According to the resolution, the proposed use of the conservation memorial forest is forest management that will allow for the scattering of ashes at the bases of existing trees by families and will provide those families a place of respite, meditation and quiet reflection when visiting the resting place of a loved one.
The proposed use has limited visual impacts, as the memorial forest will be barely visible to neighbors, and the overall landscape. Vegetation on-site will be largely untouched and unchanged except for the addition of a small driveway, an approximately 20-car parking lot, and an approximately 1,500-square-foot welcome center. The memorial forest also does not diminish or impair the value of neighboring properties.
“I think this is a good project. It preserves our forests and keeps our spaces open,” Council Member Patti Ray said. “I’m excited to see them in our community.”
