Four months after prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21, the Scandia City Council took up the issue of banning the sale of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
Discussed at the Feb. 5 work session meeting, the council looked to a recently passed ordinance in St. Louis Park restricting such products as a possible model that could be used in Scandia.
Multiple council members expressed support of such an ordinance, citing research that has shown how detrimental e-cigarettes and vaping is to youth.
“It’s a national crisis right now,” council member Steve Kronmiller said.
The council discussed multiple ways of making it more difficult for youth to begin using vaping products, including prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products or banning the sale of e-cigarettes and related products completely.
Support wasn’t universal, however. Council member Jerry Cusick questioned whether this was an issue that the council should involve itself in or if it was rather a personal choice that people ought to be allowed to make.
“People in this country are allowed to make choices. [Vaping and e-cigarettes] are choices that they make,” Cusick said.
Council members agreed to do more research into the matter, including contacting local school administrators to learn how vaping is affecting Scandia youth and researching recommendations from the American Lung Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Council approves school forest
Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Terry Gorham spoke with the council about partnering with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Scandia Elementary to establish a school forest at Lilleskogen Park. A school forest is an outdoor area used as a teaching venue, not just for lessons in natural science, but also as an outdoor classroom space for regular curriculum.
“There are all sorts of things we could do with the property there. It’s another day of education at the school — they’re just doing it outdoors,” Gorham said.
The school would determine timing and topics, and the DNR would offer curriculum and programs. The Parks and Recreation Committee and the city would continue with their park development efforts and up-keep plans.
The council unanimously voted to support the project.
“I think it will make the school a little more special, and that’s always good for Scandia,” council member Patty Ray said.
The council also approved opening the warming house at 8 a.m. year-round. Previously, the warming house was only open to the public at 8 a.m. during the summer months.
Other items discussed at the meeting include:
• The approval to request proposals for the zoning/development code rewrite.
• Discussion of potential zoning amendments related to Deep Roots Winery.
