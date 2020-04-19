If you need proof that Abby Drury, this year’s winner of the regional Athena Award, is a leader among her peers at Forest Lake High School, look no further than her involvement as a Link Leader, a resource that connects seniors such as Drury with the school’s freshman class.
“I was nervous about it at first, but actually it’s a lot of fun,” she said. “I like it because it makes me feel like an important person. When the freshmen see me in the hall, they reach out and say ‘Hi’ to me. It makes me feel good to know I’ve connected with them and made the start of their high school experience more enjoyable.”
That connection was forged last September, when the freshmen came to school a day early to learn the lay of the land.
“I remember one of my freshmen, who was really shy, did not know where her classes were,” Drury said. “When I asked her if she knew where she was going, she started to cry, and I felt so bad. So I walked her to all of her classes. And at the end of the day, when I saw her, she had drawn a picture for me. It was so sweet – I’ll always remember it. It sticks with me that she would thank me for doing something that was no big deal.”
Drury is a big deal to those freshmen with which she has linked, just as she is a big deal for the Rangers’ volleyball and softball programs. That is why the senior was chosen as Forest Lake’s winner of the Athena Award, which is given annually to top female athletes in the St. Paul area. The award honors top athletes who excel in the classroom and on the playing field while showing the leadership attributes associated with the Greek goddess of wisdom and skill.
“When [Athletics Director Mike] Hennen first told me about it, I had to look it up,” Drury admitted. “But I’ve learned that only one female from each school receives it, so it’s a big deal. I was a little bit surprised, because there are a lot of great female athletes in our high school who work super-hard in the classroom, and I was definitely honored to be chosen.”
Drury was a middle hitter for the Forest Lake varsity volleyball team since the end of her sophomore season, earning All-Suburban East Conference honors this past year when she was the Rangers’ Most Valuable Player.
On the softball diamond Drury played a variety of positions, including the outfield and shortstop, before settling at first base. She has started since her sophomore year and has earned all-league honors each of the past two seasons. The start to this year’s season has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Drury also has a 3.7 unweighted GPA and takes both AP and CIS classes.
“I struggled a little bit last fall with two AP classes and a CIS class while playing volleyball,” Drury admitted. “Volleyball began before school, so when school started, that was an eye-opener. I realized I had to get ahead on my homework, so if there were problems I would have some wiggle room. So my time management has improved, and I thank sports for teaching me that.”
After graduation, Drury plans to attend Bethel University, where she will play volleyball and study nursing, following a line of nurses in her family that includes her grandmother, Marianne Anderson, and her mother, Heidi Drury.
“I’ve always been drawn to helping people,” Abby Drury said. “And blood and guts and stuff like that doesn’t gross me out.”
Drury was disappointed when the luncheon, set for Wednesday, April 22, to honor Drury and the other recipients of the award was canceled.
“When this virus broke, that was in the back of my head – and I really hoped they wouldn’t have to cancel the ceremony,” Drury said. “I was looking forward to softball, and I was sad when I found out that has been delayed, too. But I knew I couldn’t control what happened, so I had to be satisfied with winning the award.”
The luncheon’s cancellation did not keep her from remembering a number of people she wanted to thank for helping her reach her goals, a list that started with her parents, David and Heidi Drury.
“For sure I have to thank my parents for everything they put into my athletics through the years,” Abby Drury said. “I want to thank all of my volleyball coaches and softball coaches through the years. I especially want to thank my varsity volleyball coaches, Sherri Alm and Butch Bethke, because they pushed me to the max and made me the volleyball player I am today, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. And I also thank all of my softball coaches for teaching me so many life lessons while pushing me in softball.
“I’m proud to be associated with Forest Lake athletics. We have such great teams because we are blessed with great athletes and great coaches. I’m forever grateful for that."
