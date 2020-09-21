The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering to those ages 55 and up diver discount courses throughout the month of October. Scheduled times include two four-hour refresher courses on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A first-time course will be held on Oct 19 and 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. All courses will be done virtually via Zoom. 

Participants of the class can save up to 10% on their auto insurance after completion of the eight-hour course. Those who have completed the course before must complete one four-hour session every three years. 

The courses are taught by a Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor. For more information or to register go to mnsafetycenter.org. 

