The American Legion Post 225 in Forest Lake will host a drive-through Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants from the event will be able to wave at Santa and his elves from their car as they make their way through the roundabout. While kids will not be able to sit with Santa like in years past, they will receive a treat bag from his elves for driving through.
There will also be a spot for them to drop off their letters to the old Kris Kringle.
