Forest Lake, MN (55025)

Today

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High around 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.