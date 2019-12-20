Women can sign up for a January weekend workshop that will include classes on archery, canning, climbing, dark house fishing, fly fishing, hiking, knots, rifle shooting, scouting for wildlife, snowshoeing, trapping, turkey hunting, wood burning design and wild game cooking. The winter workshop is Friday, Jan. 24, to Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Audubon Center of the North Woods in Sandstone, and is organized by the Becoming an Outdoors Woman Program of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A winter workshop schedule with a registration form is available at mndnr.gov/bow and click on Winter Women’s Workshop Registration. “It’s a fun and easy way for you to learn and build skills in a safe and supportive environment,” BOW coordinator Linda Bylander said in a press release.
