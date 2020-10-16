The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on a proposal to improve angling in Anoka County by reducing bag limits for sunfish.
Under the proposal, the bag limit for sunfish on Martin Lake, in the Linwood Township, would be lowered from 20 fish to either 10 or five fish. The DNR says the reduced bag limits would help protect larger adult sunfish, while also increasing the average size of bluegills in each lake.
People wishing to weigh in on the proposal are encouraged to submit comments by calling the DNR east metro fisheries office at 651-259-5831 or by filling out an online survey at tinyurl.com/y3sxdvhc.
Comments will be accepted through Sunday, Oct. 25.
