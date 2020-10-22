The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold its second and final confiscated hunting, trapping and fishing equipment auction virtually on Oct. 24.
The auction will include 252 firearms and 39 bows that were confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
The full bidding catalog will be available online at hillerauction. com and bidders can bid before the auction date. The catalog will include a written description and photos of each item. An onsite inspection is available at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.
All equipment is sold as-is, including all defects or faults, known or unknown. Once they’ve been purchased, items cannot be returned. Background checks are required of anyone who purchases a firearm, and items must be picked up in-person.
Revenue from confiscated equipment auctions goes into the Game and Fish Fund, which is the DNR’s primary fund for delivering fish, wildlife and law enforcement programs.
For more information about the DNR auction visit dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/auctions.
