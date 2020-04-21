On a Sunday afternoon, a little over a month ago, schools across the state received word that our students would be transitioning to distance learning. Without the opportunity for any last goodbyes or instructions to their students, teachers had the monumental task of modifying their teaching and curriculum for use at home.
Our teachers rose to the occasion with amazing dedication. They modified their lessons so that students could complete them at home, they learned new technology and new things about old technology, and they found ways to reach out with personal connections to their students.
At the same time, our parents had to adjust to a whole new reality. Students were at home during the day needing care, lunch and breakfast had to be eaten at home instead of school, and parents suddenly had a bigger role to play in their children’s education.
Parents have always been an important partner in education, but now they are essential, especially for the youngest students, who aren’t able to read or complete their work without some help.
Both our teachers and families deserve much appreciation for taking on these challenges with positive attitudes, flexibility and grace. These are difficult times for everyone, but words of encouragement from students, parents and teachers go a long way in helping each other get through this situation.
It’s been great to see photos of students working hard at home. Many of our Scandia families have been creative with setting up great work stations in their homes, completing assignments outside, or in other fun settings, adding enrichment activities for their students like baking, yard work or art projects. It’s great to see the engagement in learning that is happening every day.
Of course, this is not to say that everything is perfect. Distance learning of this scale has never been done before, and there are bound to be some bumps along the way. This week, our district is surveying parents to get a better picture of how distance learning is working so far in their individual households. Our initial feedback from parents has been good, but we wanted to reach out in a more formal way, to find out whether there are students or households who aren’t doing as well. We will take that feedback and use it as we continue to refine and improve our program.
That jaw-dropping moment when we learned that schools would be switching to distance learning was only a month ago. Since then, I have been amazed at the resilience, creativity and adaptability that our staff and families have demonstrated. I know it has been a challenge. I know it has been a lot of hard work. I know I speak for all of my teachers when I say that we miss our students, and I’ve heard from quite a few families who say that our students are missing us. Thank you parents, staff and students for rising to the challenge and embracing this new way of learning. I hope we can all be back together soon.
Julie Greiman is the principal of Scandia Elementary IB World School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.