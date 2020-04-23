Gov. Tim Walz announced on Thursday, April 23 there will be an extension to distance learning for schools across the state for the remainder of the school year.
“As a former teacher, this is a heartbreaking decision,” Governor Walz said. “I am sorry for all of our students who will miss out on graduations, tournaments, and end of year celebrations.”
Distance learning was set through May 4 in accordance with the Stay at Home order. Walz said that the current Stay at Home order is still currently set to end May 4.
"While this has been expected, it certainly comes with a great deal of sense of loss for our teachers, school communities and students and families in terms of the connection that kids have with our teachers and staff," said Steve Massey, superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
Forest Lake Area High School will still have its graduation ceremony on June 5 as scheduled, but are planning to do in a virtual graduation ceremony. Massey also said that other options for graduation celebrations are currently being evaluated.
"We have two goals. One is to continue to move learning forward and [the other is] to remain connected with our students. We're going to do that; we'll continue to double down on those pieces... We need to continue to listen to our families and students in terms with the support they need. We need to continue to find ways to connect with students."
Executive Director of North Lakes Academy added, "NLA feels sorrow towards not having the ability to interact with our students and families face to face, and to really pour into what makes NLA great with our relational education. We also feel very prepared and determined to continue to meet the challenging demands of distance learning for our community."
NLA's administration said that decisions on end of year events are currently being discussed.
Walz addressed the senior class of 2020, expressing his sorrow for the senior class, but added, “I would venture to say that the closeness of the classes of 2020 will be much closer than any before. This ties you together in a way never seen.” “My heart is really heavy today with this announcement because of the impact it’s having on our students and families. How badly our students want to connect with their friends and educators in in person settings,” Minnesota Commissioner of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker said.
Ricker added that she’s in communication with the Department of Health and other education leaders about what education can look like both for this upcoming summer and in the fall, indicating the possibility schools may not open for some time.
Speaking to all students, Walz said, “Thank you for doing this. I can’t express…the sense of loss you’ve had. I would ask you to see your unique role. you’re going to have a life experience none of us have had. It’s going to shape everything you do in the future, and I’m hopeful for that.”
