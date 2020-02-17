candidates

Minnesota sixth congressional district DFL candidates Tawnja Zahradka (left) and Ian Todd (right) will debate in Monticello on Wednesday, Feb. 19. 

Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District DFL, in coordination with Wright County Indivisible, will hold the first Minnesota Sixth Congressional District DFL Candidate Debate on Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The debate will be at the Monticello Community Center, 505 Walnut St., Monticello. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and debate start is 6:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Participating in this first debate will be Ian Todd and Tawnja Zahradka, both candidates for the sixth district's DFL party endorsement. Republican Tom Emmer currently holds the seat, and is seeking reelection this fall. 

The Minnesota sixth congressional district stretches from rural Stearns & Benton counties in the northwest to Washington county on the east and Carver county in the south. In between, along the I-94 and Hwy 10 corridors, are Sherburne, Wright, and Anoka counties and includes the major urban center of St. Cloud.

