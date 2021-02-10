Forest Lake wrestling coach Joe Kunshier faces a pleasant predicament.
Well, maybe “pleasant” is not precisely the proper word to describe the choices Kunshier faces in filling the spots in the Rangers’ varsity lineup this season. That’s because the team has a number of returning wrestlers with experience and talent.
“[Our depth] gives us a lot of flexibility, that’s for sure,” Kunshier said. “We have a lot of kids who are willing to be team players. And since we’ve been in the state tournament the last two years, our kids are pretty knowledgeable that their role in a particular match is what is most important.”
The brightest star in this galaxy of talented wrestlers is senior Derrick Cardinal, three-time state champion who is expected to compete at 138 pounds this year. Other returning state qualifiers include sophomore Jacob Aho at 120, junior Daniel VanAcker at 145, senior Wyatt Nelson at 182, and senior Tyler Raway at 195.
Kunshier said other spots in the varsity lineup, especially in the lighter weight classes, will be filled by younger wrestlers who need only experience to make their mark at the varsity lineup.
“Both Parker [Lyden] and Grant [Marr] have had a lot of success in our youth program,” Kunshier said. “Parker is a freshman who is state-ranked at 106, and Grant is an eighth grader who turned a lot of heads as a seventh grader last year.”
Kunshier also appreciates the work ethic of the entire roster, which he said also deserves credit for the team being ranked fifth in the state in Class 3A entering the season.
The roster has enough wrestlers that the coaching staff split them into two pods to facilitate safe workouts while also allowing the coaching staff to spread its attention among a number of rising talents.
“I tell the younger kids not to take this season off, thinking they still have a number of years left,” Kunshier said. “These seniors have worked hard to help build this program to where we’re at, and the underclassmen know that – and want to honor that. … And with COVID-19, we know there’s nothing that is guaranteed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.