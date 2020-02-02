With recent cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus reported in several countries including the U.S., health officials are watchful for potential cases. While the available information suggests a low immediate health risk for the general public, the Minnesota Department of Health considers any new infectious disease a serious concern and is working on taking precautions to safeguard against an outbreak. Two potential cases in Minnesota, which were reported last week, received negative test results by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The MDH says that finding cases quickly and responding to them quickly will help ensure that the ill person receives the care they need and lessens the chance of other people getting sick. The MDH has asked health care providers to alert them if a person with recent travel to Wuhan, China, becomes sick with respiratory symptoms. When cases are reported, laboratory samples are collected and submitted to the CDC for confirmatory testing. This testing can take several days. If at any point the testing confirmed a case of novel coronavirus in a Minnesota resident, the available details and protective recommendations would be shared with both the affected parties and the public as quickly as possible.
The MDH encourages the following precautions: Stay home when you are sick, cover your cough and practice good hand washing. In addition, those planning a trip to China should stay up to date on the latest developments of the virus. Those who have recently returned from a trip to China and are feeling sick should call a health care provider and let them know of their travel and symptoms.
