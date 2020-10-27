The firearms deer hunting season opens on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ wildlife managers report favorable weather so far this year and good opportunities to harvest deer in most areas.
Hunters need to know the boundaries of the deer permit areas and any chronic wasting disease regulations. Hunters help keep deer populations in line with population goals across the state so it is important to know all regulations.
Strong early archery harvest and positive reports from hunters and DNR field staff point to what could be another outstanding year of deer hunting across central and southeastern Minnesota. Robust deer populations across the region have resulted in many permit areas with regulations allowing hunters to harvest more than one deer.
Dry conditions during the late summer and early fall mean crops are being harvested without delay ahead of the firearms opener. Average-to-high acorn production will keep deer in the oak woods this fall and provide hunters with another strategy for scouting and selecting hunting locations. Excellent summer habitat conditions provided plentiful forage and cover.
For more information on the firearms, deer hunting season visit mndnr.gov.
