Adapting a book for film can be a tricky endeavor. There are many who’ve succeeded and others who haven’t. “Death on the Nile” fits somewhere between those categories.
While I had hopes the second iteration of recent adaptations of classic murder mystery author Agatha Christie, I couldn’t get fully get on board the film based on Christie’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile.”
“Death on the Nile,” follows Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh, who doubles as director once again) on yet another murder mystery that needs his detecting skills. Wealthy heiress Linette (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), a newlywed couple on their honeymoon in Egypt down the Nile river, are stalked by Linette’s old friend and Simon’s jilted ex, Jacqueline (Emma Mackey). Eventually, a murder occurs – then another, and, well, you get the point.
Writer Michael Green returns from “Murder on the Orient Express” as the screenwriter on “Nile.” Book purists who’ve read the source material may not appreciate some changes – like a new set of characters and relationships – but the script sticks fairly close to the book in both plot and pace, that latter of which was a decision that causes drag to the steamboat; it takes about half the length of the two-hour movie to get to the first body found cold, and unfortunately, there is hardly a whisper of suspense before then.
Other changes Green makes, though, were welcomed changes, like a more diverse cast playing characters with intriguing stories of their own, including songstress Salome Otterbourne (Sophie Okonedo) and her niece Rosalie (Letita Wright).
Branagh returns as the director and reprises his role as the famed detective. His performance was mostly dull with a few signs of life and emotion – mostly dull when he has his sleuthing hat on, but beautifully splendid when his mustache – and the reason for it – comes into play.
But in his directing, nothing he did could make an otherwise beautiful and talented cast seem to gel. Maybe it was the casting choices or his directing, but nothing he or any of the other actors did could breathe enough life to resurrect a dead script. It seems to be the real star of the film wasn’t the cast or even a reimagining of Christie’s famed work, it was the opulence onboard. The stunning jewels, the lavish food and drink, the costumes, and Egypt itself, despite some moments of poorly done CGI.
It’s not hard to figure out "whodunnit" in “Death on the Nile” (especially if one has read the book; it doesn’t depart terribly from that); but Branagh and Green barely squeak out a half-decent film with some elements of suspense and surprise.
In an age when whodunnit mysteries are returning in popularity, a comparison against the smash hit and Oscar-winning film “Knives Out” is inevitable. (A deal for “Knives Out 2” was recently signed by Netflix, and is expected to be released later this year.) “Death on the Nile” competes, but barely. If you’re looking to see something in theaters, this might fit the bill, but it’s not an overly-thrilling experience, and you’ll likely be glancing at your watch through the first half of the film.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.