Sometime in the early 1900s, an aquatic plant known as Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM) found its way to the United States, most likely as a decorative plant for aquariums. Once escaped, this aquatic invader spread quickly across the country, establishing itself in lakes, rivers, and streams from Alabama to California, Illinois, and Minnesota. Today, EWM is found in 394 lakes in Minnesota, including 37 in Washington and Chisago Counties.
Zebra mussels were unintentionally introduced into the United States through cargo ship ballast water. They were first discovered in the Great Lakes in 1988 and have since spread to 489 water bodies in Minnesota, including three in the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake watershed. Flowering rush was sold as a decorative plant for water gardens. Spiny waterflea hitched a ride in ballast water. Common carp were brought over as a game fish.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recognizes nearly 40 species of aquatic invasives in our state, including plants, animals, and even diseases. Aquatic invasive species (AIS) disrupt aquatic ecosystems, impede swimming, boating and other forms of recreation, and cause severe economic damage.
Local partners employ a variety of strategies to limit the spread of AIS and manage invasives once they appear. The first line of defense is watercraft inspections.
Each year, the Minnesota DNR certifies roughly 100 DNR inspectors and 1,000 local inspectors to check boats moving in and out of lakes and rivers across the state. In the Forest Lake area, watercraft inspections are conducted by Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District (CLFLWD), Chisago County, Washington Conservation District (WCD), and the Minnesota DNR.
2020 was a record year for watercraft inspections, in part because people spent more time outside fishing and boating due to COVID, and in part because new funding allowed CLFLWD and WCD to increase their staff hours. Inspectors conducted a total of 10,363 inspections at CLFLWD lakes - Bone, Comfort, and Forest. WCD conducted 1083 inspections at Clear Lake (Forest Lake) and 6971 at Big Marine (Scandia). Funding for these inspections came from a variety of sources, including Chisago and Washington County AIS programs; Comfort Lake – Forest Lake and Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed Districts; Forest Lake and Scandia city budgets; Big Marine, Bone, Clear, Comfort and Forest Lake Lake Associations; and the Scandia-Marine Lions.
Happily, watercraft inspections data show that the vast majority of people are following state rules that require boaters to clean and drain watercraft to prevent the spread of AIS. In fact, inspectors discovered violations in only 2.2% of watercraft entering lakes in the Forest Lake area last year.
In addition to conducting watercraft inspections, the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District also works closely with lake associations to monitor and control existing AIS infestations. Last summer, the District performed two flowering rush herbicide treatments on Forest Lake and ended the season with only 0.07 acres left in the entire lake. This is a reduction of 99% in population size since management began in 2014. CLFLWD also mapped purple loosestrife on several of its major lakes in 2020 and began treatment on Forest Lake. Previously, the watershed district has implemented control activities for phragmites near Bone Lake, as well as curly leaf pondweed in Bone, Moody, and Shields Lakes.
Lake-lovers and shoreline residents play a critical role in helping to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. At minimum, Minnesota State Law requires that people clean all visible aquatic plants, zebra mussels, and other AIS from watercraft, trailers, and equipment before leaving a water access; keep drain plugs out while transporting watercraft; and dispose of unwanted bait, including minnows, leeches, and worms, in the trash. Shore fishers should also take care to clean boots and fishing poles. In addition, shoreline landowners should only hire businesses from the DNR’s list of permitted service providers when installing and removing boats, docks, and lifts.
If you are interested in becoming a paid watercraft inspector, CLFLWD is currently accepting applications for the 2021 season. Go to www.clflwd.org/job-openings.php to apply.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep - which includes Comfort Lake – Forest Lake and Rice Creek Watershed Districts, Forest Lake, Washington County and the Washington Conservation District. Contact her at 651-330-8220 x.35 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
