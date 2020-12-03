Local developed state’s EMT program for high schoolers, including Forest Lake’s
In 1976, at Spring Lake Park High School, Joe Graft saw a need.
“I was a registered EMT from 1974 on, so I started first aid classes at the school,” Graft said.
What started as him teaching first aid classes led to much more: In 1976, Graft, a Linwood resident, created the first EMT program in Minnesota for high school students. Today he continues that work in local EMT classes to prepare students for the national registry test so that they can be certified to work as EMTs. Although, these days he is only in the class as a guest teacher.
“It’s fine to have all the training, but if you never take the exam to be a nationally registered EMT, that’s a waste of time as far as I’m concerned, so I pushed them hard,” Graft said. “So now a lot of those students are working in the medical field.”
Along with learning all of the information and becoming registered, one of Graft’s top priorities is to make sure that students actually care about the people that they are helping.
“That was a unique thing in ‘76, because people, just like today, a lot of times weren’t caring for each other,” Graft said. “We knew that if someone was injured and five people came on the scene only one person would offer any help. Everyone else would walk away. So I was training the students and the staff on ‘Let’s teach people how to care.’”
Bringing the program to Forest Lake
Graft has helped start multiple EMT programs across the state and was key in starting the program at Forest Lake Area High School.
In 2000, he was elected to the Forest Lake Area School Board, where he would serve until 2012. It was in 2012, when he stepped down, that Graft finally got the school district to agree to let him start an EMT program within the school, and during the 2012-13 school year Graft began the program with the help of Paul Kendricks.
Since then, more than 700 students have gone through at least on of the classes offered in the program and many have used what they learned in their occupations. Of the original 16 students that took the inaugural class in 2012 and then passed the National Registry, four currently work in public safety, two in physical therapy, three are nurses, and four are paramedics.
Instead of teaching, Graft now works with the program to make sure that all of the college rules and requirements are followed so that students can receive college credit.
The motto that has stuck with Graft throughout the years and that has now been adopted by the program is “Dare to Care.” By getting his students to care about who they are helping, he feels they will be stronger.
“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” Graft said.
