The Washington County Public Health and Environment warns residents that Naegleria fowleri, an organism that is commonly found in warm fresh water and soil, could be present in the area due to the hot, dry weather and can infect people. Some cases of infection can be fatal when the organism travels to the brain.

The infections are rare, but people can get infected when the organism gets into your nose, so limiting water access to your nose can reduce the risk of exposure.

For more information visit, health.state.mn.us/disease/naegleria/index.

Tags

Load comments