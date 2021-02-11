The Forest Lake dance team enters this season with a simple motto: “For us.”
It is an appropriate motto in this era of COVID-19, considering the pandemic forced this team to pause its practices one week after they began, while continuing to shroud the remainder of the season in uncertainty.
“We’re just so happy to be back together as a team right now and are focusing on making the most of every practice and every meet that we get,” said fifth-year coach Rachel Rue. “We are focusing on doing everything we can for our team and for ourselves. The pandemic has really made us realize that nothing is guaranteed, so we’re grateful for every moment together.”
Rue said her Rangers have done a good job of “going with the flow” as plans and practices have been altered by shifting circumstances.
“Our dancers have done a great job adjusting and moving forward,” she said. “Virtual practices went well for us, but everyone was just so excited and ready to be back together in the gym. We were able to finish learning all of our dances virtually and give the dancers a chance to get the choreography in their bodies over the pause.”
The Rangers will feature an experienced lineup, with only one first-year competitor on the 24-person varsity roster. Five senior captains – Jacqueline Clasen, Ella Kneeland, Kaia Kohnen, Madie Roberts, and Grace Solomonson – will lead the way, while juniors Lauren Olson, who last season was an All-Suburban East Conference and All-State award winner, and Autumn Jotblad, an All-SEC honorable mention choice a year ago, also are among the top performers.
Rue said her biggest concern is dealing with the anxiety of changes being made to the season.
“Our season has been condensed greatly, so we need to make the most of every minute we have,” she said. “In the midst of the season we have two meets every week, and quarantining would have a big effect on our season, especially with how short it is. We just want to make sure our dancers stay healthy and are able to stay in the gym.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.