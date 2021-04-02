Rangers finish season with tight loss at Duluth East in section semifinals
Dan Cremisino has announced his retirement after 15 seasons as head coach of the Forest Lake boys basketball program.
Last year he retired after serving 38 years as a teacher in the Forest Lake Area School system, most of it spent at Wyoming Elementary.
“It’s just time,” Cremisino said. “When I retired from teaching, it wasn’t time to retire from coaching for a number of reasons. First, it didn’t feel right to leave this team during these crazy COVID-19 times. And second, this is one of my favorite teams, and I wanted to see these guys through. They put in a lot of time and effort, and I wanted to see them have the success they deserved because of their hard work.”
Forest Lake activities director Mike Hennen had nothing but praise for Cremisino’s work as head boys basketball coach.
“For the past three years, I have noticed that Dan is a great student of life,” Hennen said. “He is willing to look at the details of his program and his own coaching style, seeking to constantly improve both.
“He constantly was striving to be the best coach and create the best program possible, and that is what made him such a fine coach.”
Cremisino, who confirmed his retirement from coaching following the Rangers’ 67-57 loss at Duluth East in the Class 4A Section 7 semifinals on Tuesday, March 23, said reaching this decision was not easy.
“It’s tough to let go, especially when you think about the things you love to do,” he said. “Basketball is something I love to do – it’s a part of me.
“But there comes a time when you know a decision is right for everyone involved – my family, my coaching staff, and the Forest Lake basketball program. When you love something, you know when it’s right to walk away. You want to leave when the time is right.”
Cremisino said he felt the time is right, despite the disappointment of losing the Duluth East contest. It was a game he said he and his coaching staff targeted two years ago and spent a great deal of time preparing for.
“We thought our game with Duluth East would be the section final,” he said. “We knew this was the team we would need to beat to win the section title.”
So Cremisino, his staff and the team focused all this season on playing a style that would stymie the Greyhounds.
“We wanted to make it a transition game to speed them up,” he explained. “They have a 6-8 big named Noah Paulson who is going to Minnesota-Duluth and is a finalist for Mr. Basketball in the state, along with a 6-6 wing in Mattie Thompson who also is going to Minnesota-Duluth.
“So if it became a half-court game, we would have a tough time.”
Instead it was a nip-and-tuck affair in which neither team was able to build a substantial lead in the first half, which ended in a 29-29 deadlock. The second half remained close, with neither team leading by more than 5 points until the final moments.
With roughly two minutes to play, junior Nick Bartlett made a 3-pointer that cut the Rangers’ deficit to 57-55, but Thompson connected on a 3-point play on the next possession. When Forest Lake missed its next shot, the Greyhounds made their free throws down the stretch to claim their sixth straight victory.
“The score was not indicative of what a tight, competitive game it was,” Cremisino said.
Duluth East, which got 31 points from Thompson against Forest Lake, then beat Coon Rapids 74-60 in the section championship to win for the 14th time in 15 games and claim its first state tournament berth since 2012.
In the loss, the Rangers were led by Bartlett and senior Carter Thiesfeld, both of whom scored 15, while senior Brady Mettel finished with 13 and senior Jordan Boysen added 8.
“Had we beaten Duluth East, we would have had a home game against Coon Rapids in the section final, and I would have been happy for our guys,” Cremisino said. “These kids had to adapt to a new normal, including not having friends and community members at games. … This team missed out, because they were fun to watch. To me, that is the saddest part of their situation.”
Forest Lake finished with an 11-9 overall record and was 10-8 to finish fifth in the competitive Suburban East Conference. But Cremisino said those are not the things he will remember from this season.
“We were thankful and grateful that we could play,” he said. “We always worked under the belief we would play, whether it was summer leagues, fall practices, even virtual meetings when the start of the season was delayed.
“This was a wonderful group of kids to work with. They deserved to be able to play. You have favorite teams along the way, and this is one of my favorite groups.”
