Event offers fishing and art displays
The Washington County Parks system invites the public to celebrate Explore Your Parks Day on Saturday, June 6.
Vehicle permits will be waived and all county parks will be free to enter on that day. The parks will sponsor free fishing as well as “natural art” programs.
Washington County Parks, in partnership with Minnesota Trout Unlimited and Trout in the Classroom, will offer Family Fishing Programs 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. at Big Marine Park Reserve. Participants will learn how to set up a rod, put bait on the hook, cast like a pro, take fish off the hook; they also will learn about different kinds of fish and different ways to catch them.
At least one adult is required per family, and a Minnesota fishing license required for those ages 16 and older. Registration is required, and space is limited to keep group sizes at less than 10 people.
Park visitors are invited to see nature from an artist’s perspective with Nature’s Art Gallery, a new program at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park opening June 6. Visitors can walk the alternate trail along the river and enjoy views and natural elements as they would art in a gallery.
Natural elements will be “framed” to highlight form, composition, function, and color. The ever-changing, natural surroundings will allow for a different view every hour of the day. The gallery will be available for one week through June 14.
Visitors should note that the alternate trail is unmaintained, and good walking/hiking shoes are recommended. The entrance to the trail is near the boat launch, and portions of the trail may not be easily accessible due to mud or fallen trees/branches.
The park service encourages visitors to share their photos on social media with the hashtag #WashCoNaturesArtGallery.
For registration or more information, visit co.washington.mn.us and search “Explore Your Parks Day” or call 651-430-8370 or e-mail parks@co.washington.mn.us with questions.
