County receives funds to shelter homeless
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and moved to submit it to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of its meeting held April 28.
The Consolidated Plan is a five-year plan which describes the community needs, resources, and priorities to be addressed with Community Development Block Grant and the Home Investment Partnerships program funds. The Washington County Community Development Agency administers the CDBG and HOME programs on behalf of the county.
Every five years, a Consolidated Plan must be prepared, which evaluates the community’s needs and funding priorities. Each year, an Annual Action Plan must be prepared detailing intended use of the two funds granted by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funded activities must address the priorities identified in the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.
The 2020 CDBG projects approved are:
• Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity rehabilitation at three scattered sites in Washington County, using $240,000;
• Home improvement loan program, available throughout Washington County, using $278,787 for 10 loans;
• Playground renovation at Landfall, using $44,200; and
• County homelessness prevention programs, using $108,962 to serve 540 people.
The 2020 HOME projects approved are:
• Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity construction for two to four scattered sites in Washington County, using $166,028; and
• Two Rivers Community Land Trust acquisition and rehabilitation of one home, using $90,000.
Funds in the amount of $45,806 are set-aside for an affordable housing project developed by a Community Housing Development Organization.
During the past five years, the program has been used to create 2,586 new or rehabilitated affordable apartments in the county, 344 workforce apartments, and 655 senior apartments.
It is a public-private partnership, in which the CDA allocates federal tax credits, which are sold by the developer to investors, who then may claim tax credits for 10 years. It is estimated that the CDA will be able to allocate $606,480 in tax credits for 2021, and $597,816 for 2022.
The allocation plan prioritizes long-term affordability commitments and deeply affordable rent structures. Applications are due July 16 with housing tax credit awards announced in October.
County gets $43,000 in homeless aid
Washington County will receive $43,420 to assist those who are experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the County Board accepted the money from the state April 28.
The Minnesota Legislature passed a $330 million emergency funding package in late March that was signed by Gov. Tim Walz March 28. The legislation included $26.5 million to support homelessness providers’ COVID-19 response.
The county requested $43,420 to provide services for one month to approximately 16 households experiencing homelessness. Funding will be used for:
• $37,920 to expand shelter capacity and quarantine options through hotel vouchers;
• $2,000 to purchase hygiene or sanitation supplies so that the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) can comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance; and
• $3,500 to support the Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) staffing needs for homeless programs.
The county will request funding on an ongoing basis until the funds run out.
Hazardous waste program funding
County will receive $750,000 to use for residential household hazardous waste program
Washington County will receive $750,000 from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to be used for the county’s household hazardous waste program, including the Environmental Center and one-day community collection events.
The state requires counties to include a household hazardous waste management plan in their solid waste management master plans.
This state funding source was initiated in 1989 when the Minnesota Legislature adopted a comprehensive set of laws geared toward improving the solid waste management and recycling in the state. The grants are provided to metropolitan counties for recycling programs, as well as waste reduction, management of household hazardous wastes, and problem materials.
County preps for summer road construction projects
WSB & Associates will do surveying and staking for a number of Washington County summer road projects, after the County Board approved a $231,250 contract with the company.
The county’s 2020 construction program will include 14 projects valued at more than $35 million.
Because of the projected construction workload for 2020, it was determined that construction surveying and staking for projects would be best managed through a consultant contract. Those projects that will be managed by WSB & Associates are:
• County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 18 (Woodlane to Radio Drive) management and safety;
• CSAH 13/18 landscaping;
• Highway 36/CSAH 13 landscaping; and
• CSAH 21 culvert replacement.
The county’s construction engineer and project engineer will provide guidance and oversight for the consultant work.
