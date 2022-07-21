Downtown Plan.jpg

Boards showing the city’s downtown plan are posted throughout the main lobby of the Forest Lake City Center. Residents can view the final plan on investinforestlake.com. The council is likely to approve the final iteration of the downtown plan at its Monday, July 25 meeting.

 Photo by Hannah Davis

City officials stress implementation, and associated costs, are still uncertain

A year and a half ago, Forest Lake’s city council formed a downtown committee to figure out what can be done to resurrect the struggling historic downtown corridor of the city. On Monday, July 25, the final iteration of the city’s downtown plan will likely be approved by the Forest Lake City Council. It’s the completion of the long-term vision-casting journey by the city that began in January of 2021, and aims to make Forest Lake a destination city by capitalizing on the lake and the trail throughout the year to attract new businesses.

