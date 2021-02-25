Food and beverage sales and parking lot easement sources of consternation for Stella’s owner
The Forest Lake City Council and the Parks, Trails and Lakes Commission spent several hours during a joint workshop session on Tuesday, Feb. 16, discussing a second contract with Foursome Golf Management, the management group that operated the city-owned Castlewood Golf Course last summer under a one-year contract. The second contract is set to begin on April 1, 2021, and run through Dec. 31, 2025, a nearly five-year contract, but the contract reviewed during the meeting did allow either party to terminate the contract with 120 days’ notice.
The city discussed the proposed $50,000 guaranteed income to Foursome Golf Management, which means the city would be responsible to pay Foursome the remainder of the net income anything under that $50,000. In 2020, the golf course generated roughly $38,000 in net income, thus the city is responsible for paying the remaining $12,000. That $50,000 minimum was placed in the 2021 contract at the time of discussion and also indicates that any net income over that amount would be shared equally between the city and Foursome.
Stella’s Restaurant owner Max Stephens also addressed the council and commission during an open forum regarding his frustrations of the city’s lack of communication and ability to offer him a “level playing field.” Though the council and PTL commission said that the contract shouldn’t directly impact business at Stella’s, one of Stephens’ core issues with the current golf course management is in regards to what food and beverages are available for sale at the current clubhouse, fearing unfair competition, and he was especially concerned over what that could mean should a new clubhouse be built. The current clubhouse is small and, according to the city, only offers “grab and go” style snacks and beverages, including alcohol sales.
The city had hoped to use $150,000 of its federal COVID-19 relief money to build a new clubhouse, which city officials said was because of needed room for social distancing protocols, but they rescinded the decision in December after public backlash.
Stephens still had concerns over future food and beverage sales should a new clubhouse be built. City Administrator Patrick Casey said that any future plans to develop a new clubhouse would require contract negotiations with Foursome and an agreement with Stella’s regarding what kind of food and beverages should be allowed on-site.
Stephen also was frustrated by a lack of upkeep of the parking lot, which the city has an easement agreement with Stephens as the lot is shared between his restaurant and the city-owned golf course. The course is open all year, as it is utilized as a ski trail during the winter. He also took issue with the guaranteed profit for Foursome Golf Management compared to Stella’s restaurant.
Casey said during the Feb. 16 meeting: “If we get a new building, that changes the dynamics with everything. We will need to reopen that contract [with Foursome Golf Management] to clarify what’s going to happen and how it’s going to happen.”
All of those concerns, he said, have been compounded by what he said was a severe lack of communication by city staff, adding he’s tried to be “a good neighbor,” but his patience was wearing thin.
“I’m out of patience. I’m tired of waiting to be included in the discussion,” Stephens said. “I’m tired of waiting for a returned phone call or email.”
Parks, Trails and Lakes Commissioner Bette Geyer said while she supports the contract with Foursome, “I do want to make sure we talk about the concerns from Max and Stella’s. Many of those didn’t directly impact the contract, but the overall [picture]. This should be such a symbiotic relationship. It should be such a win-win, and I want to make sure we don’t throw that way.”
According to Casey during the council’s meeting Monday, Feb. 22, an agreement between Foursome, the city and Stella’s was close to completion.
The council and the commission agreed the overall financial goal for the golf course is that it will be a net positive income and to use some of the extra revenue to add capital improvements, such as fencing updates and possibly another clubhouse. The council and commission largely approved the contract, though final approval is still forthcoming.
Other items
During its Feb. 22 meeting, the council agreed to a one-year “stay” of a $1,000 penalty and a one-day liquor license suspension for several area restaurants and a liquor retailer that have failed two compliance checks within two years. The businesses that failed two compliance checks are American Legion Post 225, Famous Dave’s BBQ Shack, Pizza Hut, and Liquor Works. According to city code, if the council votes for a stay, that penalty will remain, but would be delayed by one year if those restaurants and liquor retailers don’t fail any more compliance checks. If they fail another within one year, the minimum penalty and suspensions increase. The council largely said the reason they agreed to a stay was because of how COVID-19 restrictions have impacted businesses, particularly restaurants. Mayor Mara Bain, however, did note she was conflicted on the stay for Liquor Works, as she did not know Liquor Works’ financial impact due to the pandemic.
She said, “It’s a bad time to be in business right now.” A motion for a stay for Liquor Works penalty was unanimously passed.
Three businesses also were found with first-time violations during a tobacco sale compliance check and must pay a $75 fee: Liquor Works, Holiday Stationstore #311, and Hwy 61 Stop & Go.
Assistant City Administrator Dan Undem said that the city has also completed its rezoning of the Headwaters 23 development into a business park, which was a “big check box to get done” in order to maintain competitiveness on a national scale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.