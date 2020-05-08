I recently came across a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson where he said, “Patience and fortitude conquer all things.” I find this quote to be especially poignant given that we are now facing a world full of uncertainty and unknowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We all want this to end, and we look forward to the return to our normal lives. In the meantime, we must continue to act with patience towards each other as we continue to practice social distancing and change the format of our social interactions.
I want to personally thank all those on the front lines of the response to the pandemic – nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and their families. Your willingness to serve others during these challenging times deserves our heartfelt thanks. I also want to thank the Forest Lake Police Department for offering birthday drive-bys; you are bringing some much-needed smiles to our residents!
I realize that this is an extremely challenging times for our local businesses, many of which have faced a complete or partial shutdown. You have been asked to make huge sacrifices in an effort to flatten the curve and you have been on the frontline of the balance between economics and public health. I am in awe of your fortitude as you pivot business plans to adjust to the requirements of social distancing.
In an effort to assist Forest Lake businesses in marketing their services to customers, the Forest Lake Economic Development Authority, in partnership with the Forest Lake Chamber of Commerce and Lakes Area Television, have launched a “Digital Downtown” initiative.
The digital downtown works by embedding local business and service organizations’ Facebook feeds into a single website. This allows for residents to easily access current information on local businesses’ specials and operating hours on a single page rather than having to search all over the internet for it. It’s the digital equivalent of strolling through downtown Forest Lake on a beautiful summer evening. The digital downtown can be found at www.investinforestlake.com/digitaldowntown.
I appreciate our resident’s patience with city staff as we’ve had to make quite a few changes to our operations here at the City of Forest Lake. City hall is currently closed to public and is anticipated to stay closed until the expiration of the Governors stay at home order which is currently set to expire on May 18. While the offices are closed to the public, staff continues to work remotely to serve the residents of the city and all city services including building plan review and inspections continue to be available to those who need them.
I realize these are challenging times, but Emerson is right. With patience and fortitude, we can conquer anything.
Mara Bain is the mayor of Forest Lake.
