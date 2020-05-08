Like many, FL couple adjusts wedding plans around COVID concerns
When Bobby Hammons and Catie Ludden met at her sister’s wedding eight years ago, a connection was made.
“Bobby has been my brother-in-law’s best friend since kindergarten and we were the best man and maid of honor in their wedding,” Ludden said. The couple started dating shortly after, and fell in love. They both graduated from Metropolitan State University and got engaged in November 2018. The couple, originally from Little Canada and Vadnais Heights, have lived together for nearly four years and moved to Forest Lake in August 2019.
Two weeks ago, the couple made a tough choice to postpone their wedding, scheduled originally for May 30, to May 22, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It felt right to wait until it was safe,” Hammons said.
The couple planned to wed at Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake and hold a backyard reception for their 225 guests at their home. A tent, tables, and chairs were rented, and all of the vendors for food and entertainment were set in place. And then came the postponement. While many couples have had to deal with tough losses due to unrefunded deposits, Ludden said that she’s been lucky.
“All of our vendors have been great. Everybody was able to accommodate our change,” she said.
Hammons said the couple did have the option of the pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, John Klawiter, performing the wedding ceremony at their home in a small setting, but they wanted their family and friends at the wedding.
“Ultimately, I want Catie to have a big celebration and I want her to feel what a wedding should be,” Hammons said. “I felt like if we just got married to get married, it wouldn’t have been the same thing.”
The couple is very close to their families, they said, especially Ludden who has a big family, with 65 cousins on her father’s side, alone.
“If we couldn’t have all of our cousins there, who are like siblings, it really wouldn’t be the same. We wanted them there,” Ludden said. “With the governor extending the stay-at-home order until May 18, it made me feel better about postponing the wedding.”
The couple are both corporate recruiters and have been working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic. Hammons has gone on the road since the pandemic for his job. They enjoy spending time with their two black labs, Remy and Teddy.
“We like to travel and Bobby is more outdoorsy and does things like hunting, fishing and camping when things were normal,” Ludden said. “Now, we are doing a lot of DIY projects at home during this time.”
The couple realizes that there are bigger problems right now with keeping people safe and did not want people to feel forced to come to their wedding — especially their grandparents.
“We’re both still blessed with both of our grandparents and we don’t want to put them at risk. If anything, God forbid, would happen due to our wedding reception, that would be horrible,” Hammons said. “My grandpa always said that he’s going to dance at my wedding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.