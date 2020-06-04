Forest Lake’s Arts in the Park, a summer entertainment and shop gathering which takes place every Tuesday evening at Lakeside Memorial Park, has been canceled for the remainder of the summer. Citing concerns over COVID-19 and considerations over the number of people allowed congregating in one area, city Parks and Recreation Director Jamie Muscha said at the council meeting on May 27 that the Parks and Recreation Committee recommended the cancelation. The farmer’s market will now be moved to the Forest Lake City Center parking lot on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting on June 16.
Parks and beach bathroom access have now opened up in Forest Lake. The city is taking requests for park and gazebo use that are in line with the Governor’s current executive orders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.