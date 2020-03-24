Donations of hand-sewn face masks accepted
Due to an outpouring of community support and desire to make donations of needed protective equipment, Allina Health is starting up collection sites at many of its facilities to receive donations.
Health care organizations, including Allina Health, are in need of additional masks to help meet ongoing health care needs and to help conserve existing personal protective equipment for providers engaged in the COVID-19 response.
Allina Health also welcomes notes of gratitude and encouragement that will be shared in a safe manner with caregivers.
Allina Health is asking for donations of factory-made N95 and ear loop masks, as well as hand-sewn ear loop masks. Instructions on how to make hand-sewn masks can be found at allinahealth.org/coronavirus.
“Our communities are always looking for ways to help each other,” Helen Strike, COVID-19 system incident commander for Allina Health, said in a statement. “We are so heartened by the response and are grateful for the public wanting to assist us in this critical hour. Individuals and organizations like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota have reached out to lend their support in big and small ways. BCBS is partnering with us and other providers by organizing a statewide network of volunteers to help sew masks.”
Masks can be safely donated daily starting Sunday, March 22, through April 5, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Donations sites are at most Allina Health hospitals. Details on specific locations at each facility will be available on allinahealth.org.
Area donation sites include:
• Cambridge Medical Center: 701 S Dellwood St, Cambridge
• Mercy Hospital - Mercy Campus Specialty Center Parking lot: 11850 Blackfoot St. NW., Coon Rapids
• Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus: 550 Osborne Rd, Fridley
• United Hospital: 333 Smith Ave N., St. Paul
When donating masks, remain in the car. A staff member will come to accept the donation.
Details on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota’s volunteer drive effort can be found at blog.bluecrossmn.com/covid19masks.
