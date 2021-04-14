Area projects tackle mostly local roads
2020 was a big year for road construction in the area, with updates to the intersection of Highway 97 and Goodview Avenue handled by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, as well as finishing work along the Highway 97/I-35 interchange in Columbus.
This year, it’s a bit more of a quiet season in Forest Lake, with only one update handled by the Minnesota Department of Transportation in the area.
This year MnDOT will resurface a 3.7-mile section of Highway 61 between Highway 8 in Forest Lake and Viking Boulevard at the Wyoming exit of I-35; this project is estimated to be completed sometime this fall. A detour will be put in place from Forest Lake to Wyoming along I-35. The work will include repaving, updates in drainage, and the addition of right turn lanes, along with other safety and pedestrian improvements. The turn lanes that will be added will be located at 240th, 260th and 264th streets. There will also be upgrades or added pedestrian improvements to meet American Disability Act standards at these intersections. A new signal system will be at the intersection of Fallbrook Avenue, and Highway 61/Viking Boulevard in Wyoming.
At the same time, the city of Wyoming will be replacing the existing sanitary sewer along East Viking Boulevard between Fallbrook Avenue and Fenwick Avenue beginning this month and will continue through August.
Forest Lake’s anticipated 2021 projects include Fifth Avenue Southwest in Forest Lake, the one-block street between Highway 61 and Centennial Drive. The street was projected to be redone in 2020.
Goodview Avenue from Highway 97 to County Road 50 in Forest Lake will also see updates this year, in addition to 210th Street North from Forest Boulevard to Goodview Avenue. A stretch of Iden Avenue and similarly named adjoining roads and Floral Bay North will see construction this year, as well. Finally, in the southeast corner of the city, will be a stretch from the southern tip of Keystone Avenue North, south on 190th Street North to July Avenue North, south until 180th Street, where a small portion to the west of July Avenue will be redone.
In Columbus, updates will focus on Hornsby Street and Furman Street. Hornsby Street south of 152nd Avenue Northeast will be reconstructed to a 10-ton standard road and will have some interruptions to traffic. Furman Street at roughly the 17000 block to the 16000 block will be shaped and paved as a part of a development.
MnDOT will also handle the repair of some drainage issues south of Cedar Cliff Road on Highway 95 in Scandia from July through September. This could include lane or shoulder closures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.