Xcel Energy has provided tips on how to minimize the cost of energy bills during the winter season and using more heat in homes. They are providing tips because of higher natural gas prices which can cause an increase on the electric bill this season.
The are the tips they said could help lower the cost:
Lower the thermostat to be around 68 degrees, or lower.
Lower the temperature while sleeping or while out of the house.
Open curtains and blinds to let in sunshine during the day. Close curtains to retain heat when the sun sets.
Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air into a room.
Keep interior doors open to ensure air circulation.
